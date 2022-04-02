Saturday night's performance of May We All at the Playhouse on the Square has been cancelled due to power outage

The Circuit Playhouse will still have its 8pm performance of Torch Song.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Playhouse on the Square announced that due to a power outage, Saturday night's performance of May We All has been cancelled. However, the Circuit Playhouse will still hold the 8pm performance of Torch Song.

Playhouse's phone systems are down, so those with tickets to May We All will be contacted next week by the staff.

The ticket systems are also not operating, so all tickets will be handwritten for anyone wanting to see Torch Song. You can email to Playhouse staff at evelyn@playhouseonthesquare.org.