SAVE THE DATES: Mid-South Fair and Delta Fair & Music Festival are coming back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If it’s true that good things come to those who wait, then get ready to reap your reward.

After taking a year off because of COVID-19, two popular events are set to take place in 2021. The Mid-South Fair and the Delta Fair & Music Festival are preparing to return to the Greater Memphis area this year.

First up is the Delta Fair & Music Festival. It’s scheduled for September 3-12 at Agricenter International at 7777 Walnut Grove Road at Germantown Parkway in east Memphis. Then, fair-going enthusiasts can keep the fair vibe going at the Mid-South Fair, which is set for September 23-October 3 at the Landers Center at 4560 Venture Drive in Southaven, Mississippi.

Delta Fair & Music Festival

September 3-12, 2021

Agricenter International

7777 Walnut Grove Road

Memphis, Tennessee