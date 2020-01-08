Silver Dollar City named #1 amusement park by USA Today

In total, Silver Dollar City was awarded three amusement-related awards in the nationwide poll of USA TODAY readers.

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri has taken the crown for #1 Amusement Park in all the land by 10Best/USAToday Readers’ Choice Awards.

In total, Silver Dollar City was awarded three amusement-related awards in the nationwide poll of USA TODAY readers.

The two additional awards go to the 2015 Guinness World Record-holding wooden roller coaster, Outlaw Run, as it ranks #10 in the Top 10 Best Roller Coaster poll and Buckshot Annie’s ranks as the #5 Best Restaurant.

This news is during a season when the 1880s-themed park opens a historic ride. Mystic River Falls includes a rotating four-platform, eight-story lift and massive waterfall drop, creating an only-of-its-kind water ride, claiming “The Tallest Drop on a Water Raft Ride in the Western Hemisphere.”

"The roaring river experience, the adventure of the lift, the moments spent in the elevated channel and then the climax of the final drop combine to make this a unique experience only found at Silver Dollar City,” according to Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Mystic River Falls is a family thrill ride, and joins our strong roster of award-winning family fun rides – from our famed coasters Outlaw Run and Time Traveler to a “City” filled with legendary adventures for the entire family."

As for Buckshot Annie’s, many loyal Silver Dollar City guests say the massive skillet-created meals are a “must-do” during a visit to the park.

The original succotash recipe is from a long-time employee whose grandmother taught how to throw together most vegetables in the garden (and then some), all presented today at the park on a grill in a 6-foot skillet.

“These awards highlight the world-class offerings at Silver Dollar City,” said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Our guests come from all over America’s heartland. The Silver Dollar City team strives hard every day to ensure these families can escape the concerns and worries of today to enjoy our crafts, our rides, our food, our shows and festivals. We appreciate these guests for believing in us and supporting us for over 60 years, and certainly for voting for us in this poll.”

The internationally acclaimed theme park was chosen as a nominee by a panel of amusement and theme park experts consisting of USA TODAY editors, 10Best.com editors and additional influencers from around the country.