Some table games return to Southland Casino Racing in West Memphis, Arkansas

Several health precautions in place to help slow spread of coronavirus

WEST MEMPHIS, Arkansas — Southland Casino Racing in West Memphis, Arkansas, says it will reopen certain types of table games June 8 with new health and safety standards. The reopened tables will feature blackjack and carnival games only.

For protection, shields and dividers have been installed at every table, employees must wear masks, and guests will have their hands sanitized as they enter the building.

Gamblers can't touch the cards, and if they do, those cards must be removed and replaced with new decks every two hours. Game chips will be disinfected, and a crew will spot clean areas constantly.