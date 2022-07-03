Southland Casino Racing launches online sportsbook

New Betly Arkansas sportsbook users can receive up to a $250 risk-free first bet to begin betting.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Online sports betting is underway at Southland Casino Racing.

The Betly online sportsbook for Arkansas was launched Monday morning and is available on PC and Mac browsers, but not yet via mobile phones. The Betly Arkansas mobile apps for Android and Apple devices are expected to be available soon.

Southland also has an onsite Betly sportsbook, which is located at the Sports Bar & Grill, as well as via kiosks in other areas of the casino.

“The Betly online sportsbook will make it even easier for our patrons, all Arkansas residents and visitors to the state to wager on their favorite teams,” said David Wolf, president and general manager of Southland Casino Racing.

New Betly Arkansas sportsbook users can receive up to a $250 risk-free first bet to begin betting on multiple sports, including auto racing, baseball, basketball, boxing, football, golf and mixed martial arts.