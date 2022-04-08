Shelby County Star Trek Day returns to Memphis

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Shelby County Star Trek Day returned to Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Things are only impossible until they're not.

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Shelby County Star Trek Day celebration returned to Memphis, marking the seventh such celebration (with one being virtual).

It started in 2015 after the last official act of former Shelby County Commissioner Steve Mulroy was to officially declare April 9 as Star Trek Day in Shelby County. Shelby County is the only city or county in the U.S. with a declared Trek Day.

Mulroy said the event, which was at the Black Lodge on Cleveland Street, was "the perfect location for it," since the Black Lodge is "ground zero for alternative visions in Memphis."

The event featured trivia and costume contests along with Trek-themed food and drinks. Guests were able to get Romulan ale, Klingon blood wine, among other things.

It also featured presentations by former NASA astronomer Jeremy Veldman and Chris McCoy, TV/film critic for the Memphis Flyer.

This year's big 'get' was a live remote appearance by award-winning Sci-Fi author David Gerrold, who penned the classic, universally beloved original Trek series episode "The Trouble with Tribbles."

The evening ended with a screening of a Trek episode selected by the participants after a town hall discussion and a ranked-choice voting election. Past years have selected the best, worst and funniest episodes. This year's category was the best tearjerker episode.

ABC24 photojournalist Spencer Cheveallier gave us a look at how Star Trek fans in Memphis live long and prosper.