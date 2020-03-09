Free Labor Day Virtual Concerts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, September 4th at 7:30 pm CDT, join the Stax Music Academy as we kick off the Levitt Shell Orion Virtual Concert Series with a rousing, all-ensemble concert performed and filmed live during our 2018 Grand Finale. Watch it on the Levitt Shell Facebook page by clicking HERE or tune into facebook.com/TheLevittShell.

This is the culmination of our #MusicMustContinue campaign to raise $50,000 to offset tuition costs so that no child has to give up music education and youth development despite the COVID-19 pandemic. We have almost reached our goal, so to help us raise the rest please consider donating today. READ MORE HERE FROM CHOOSE901.