Step Afrika comes back to Memphis for performance at GPAC

The dance company defines stepping as an "energetic, polyrhythmic percussive dance form created by African American college students."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Step Afrika will be back to put on yet another high intensity step performance at GPAC on March 5.

The Washington D.C. based dance company is dedicated to showcasing the stepping art form.

Stepping is commonly performed by Black fraternities and sororities, and the art form continues to become more common in schools, as many across the country now have step teams.

Step Afrika has shared the art form for nearly 30 years.