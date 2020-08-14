Take the stage at the Orpheum Theatre for some putt-putt

Unique opportunity at the historic theater in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Hundreds of incredible shows have taken the stage at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Memphis over the years. Now, we're getting a sneak peak of a first-of-its kind event. A Broadway-themed 9 hole mini-golf course will open up for the first time Saturday.

For $10 dollars, you can play the course and get a view of the theater from a vantage point that you may never see again.

Hole themes include Hamilton, The Phantom of the Opera, The Color Purple, and more.

Everyone will be required to wear a mask, and groups will be limited to 4 people.

Reservations are being accepted now. Click here to make your reservations.