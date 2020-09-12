Spend the holidays at home with CW30

Family-friendly holiday programs will be featured all month long.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CW30 has family-friendly holiday specials scheduled through the month of December so you can spend the holidays safely at home with your loved ones.

From classic movies to the hottest stars in pop music, there's something for everyone in your family all month long. Here's a look at the lineup.

Wednesday, Dec. 9 8:00pm - Greatest Holiday Commercial Countdown

This holiday special will count down the 12 best holiday commercials ever – one for each of the 12 days of Christmas. In addition to the top 12, the special features other great commercials from both the U.S. and abroad, that capture the true spirit of the holiday season – from the heartfelt to the hilarious, from the outstanding to the ridiculous.

Thursday, Dec. 10 7:00pm - Silent Night: A Song for the World

A musical film documentary about the creation and cultural impact of the world’s most famous Christmas carol, composed in 1818 in Salzburg. Translated into 140 languages, Silent Night caused a Christmas ceasefire in World War I, while Bing Crosby’s version is the third best-selling single ever. In short: A song for the world! The film features new recordings by global stars including Kelly Clarkson, Joss Stone, John Rhys-Davies, David Foster, Kathrine McPhee, Randy Jackson, Gavin Rossdale, Sheléa, Ailee, Josh Groban, The Vienna Boys Choir and many more.

Friday, Dec. 11 7:00pm - The Christmas Caroler Challenge

The three-episode two hour-long Christmas caroling competition event series features 10 extraordinary Christmas carol groups, each with their own stylized brand of performance, in celebrating the great Christmas music we have all come to love. We’ll meet these groups from the most elaborate ultra-traditional virtuoso performances to those with the most unexpected twists on the classic Christmas carol.

Monday, Dec. 14 7:00pm - iHeartRADIO Jingle Ball 2020

The season's most anticipated holiday music event with performances by an unparalleled lineup of the biggest names in music today including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes and more. This year’s virtual event will invite music fans into the homes of today’s top artists to share their personal holiday traditions and perform their biggest hits along with never-before-heard covers of iconic holiday songs.

Wednesday, Dec. 16 8:00pm - Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us

The magical duo of PENN & TELLER is joined by host Alyson Hannigan to help kick off the holiday season with this special complete with magicians, costumes and a Christmas Trophy!

Thursday, Dec. 17 7:00pm - Dogs of the Year

This special counts down the Top 10 dog stories of 2020, celebrating the dogs that go above and beyond, that leave their mark on society, and achieve the nearly impossible.

Friday, Dec. 18 7:00pm - The Christmas Caroler Challenge

The three-episode two hour-long Christmas caroling competition event series features 10 extraordinary Christmas carol groups, each with their own stylized brand of performance, in celebrating the great Christmas music we have all come to love. We'll meet these groups from the most elaborate ultra-traditional virtuoso performances to those with the most unexpected twists on the classic Christmas carol.

Sunday, Dec. 20 7:00pm- Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2019

This special from Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain features some of today’s hottest magicians.

Monday, Dec. 21 7:00pm - Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer

Based on the hit song that became a worldwide holiday phenomenon, this goofy and heartwarming adventure features young Jake Spankenheimer on the quest of a lifetime to track his missing Grandma down on Christmas Eve to prove that Santa Claus is indeed real.

Monday, Dec. 21 8:00pm - Greatest Holiday Commercial Countdown

Wednesday, Dec. 23 7:00pm - Silent Night: A Song for the World

Thursday, Dec. 24 7:00pm - iHeartRADIO Jingle Ball 2020

Friday, Dec. 25 7:00pm - The Christmas Caroler Challenge Finale

The three-episode two hour-long Christmas caroling competition event series features 10 extraordinary Christmas carol groups, each with their own stylized brand of performance, in celebrating the great Christmas music we have all come to love. We'll meet these groups from the most elaborate ultra-traditional virtuoso performances to those with the most unexpected twists on the classic Christmas carol.

Wednesday, Dec. 30 7:00pm - Heroes on the Front Line

The one-hour television event celebrates the on-the-ground heroes who dared to make a difference in the midst of the unprecedented and unforeseen worldwide pandemic.

Wednesday, Dec. 30 8:00pm - Dogs of the Year