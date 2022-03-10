Millington family wins $20,000 on America's Funniest Home Videos

Kathryn Rodgers' family owes their win to a video of their puppy wreaking havoc while chasing balloons.

LOS ANGELES — A Millington family ended up walking away with a $20,000 prize in the season premiere of America's Funniest Home Videos Sunday night.

Kathryn Rodgers, the video owner and shooter, was on the show, along with her 8-year-old niece Naomi, Naomi's dog, Chompy, and another family member, Brandy Rodgers.

America's Funniest Home Videos. which has been on the air for 33 years, is now doubling the weekly prize money to $20,000, $6,000, and $4,000 for first, second and third places respectively.