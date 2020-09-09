Inspiring acts: Memphis man serves up food, and love, to those in need

Rob White has been helping underserved members of the community by preventing food insecurity during the pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The pandemic has inspired acts of humility across the globe. In downtown Memphis, one man has made it his mission to help his neighbors who need it most.

He's been providing meals for his community since the pandemic started, and Tuesday evening was no different.

Rob White held a community cookout in Court Square. He served up burgers, sausages, live music, and plenty of laughs to go around.

He said he does it to keep his community safe.

"When people get extremely hungry, it's more motivation to commit crime. So, the smallest things you do could really make a difference in someone's life," White said.