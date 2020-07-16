'Glee' creators set up college fund for Naya Rivera's son, and Michelle Obama launching a brand new Spotify podcast

Plus, Westlake native Jake Paul is under fire for a house party in California as the state passes 300,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

LOS ANGELES — How the creators of "Glee" are remembering Naya Rivera, why Jake Paul is in some serious hot water in California, and Michelle Obama's exciting new venture. These are the top headlines around Hollywood.

"Glee" star Heather Morris has officially spoken out on the tragic death of her on screen wife, and real-life best friend, Naya Rivera.

Rivera drowned last week after taking her four-year-old son, Josey, out on a boat on Lake Piru in California.

Morris shared pictures of her own sons, Elijah and Owen, playing alongside Josey, saying that they hated taking pictures, but adored their boys more than anything in the world.

"I speak to you everyday and I know you are still with me...I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart" Morris said.

While Morris expressed her heartbreak over Instagram, "Glee" creators Ian Brennan, Brad Falchuk, and Ryan Murphy took to Twitter to share their own words.

The trio released a letter to fans calling Rivera a force of nature, and promising to take care of the person she cared about most, her son. The creators are currently in the process of setting up a college-fund for Josey.

What a beautiful way to honor a star gone too soon.

YouTube Star and Westlake native Jake Paul is facing backlash after hosting a party at his mansion in Calabasas, California on Saturday.

Videos released on social media show fellow YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Bryce Hall among the crowds drinking and have a good time...without masks and with no signs of social distancing.

One of the party's guests, Arman Izadi, posted videos and pictures of himself at the party, and then visited his mother in the hospital just days later.

The Mayor of Calabasas condemned Paul's pandemic party telling FOX11, "they're having this large party, no social distancing, no masks, it's just a big huge disregard for everything that everybody is trying to do to get things back to functioning."

And Michelle Obama is coming to a speaker near you.

The former First Lady announced on Wednesday that she is launching a new podcast on Spotify later this month.

The podcast will cover a variety of topics with guest appearances from those closest to her, including her mom, brother and colleagues.

"The Michelle Obama Podcast" will launch on Spotify June 29, with new episodes debuting weekly.