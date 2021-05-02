Home buyers/sellers need an experienced agent in a red hot real estate market

Kendra Havemeier from Havemeier Homes explained why. She said an experienced agent knows all of the tricks of the trade.

The local housing market is going gang-busters. Homes are selling almost as fast as they’re listed, literally in days, and sometimes HOURS! So who needs an agent in a climate like that?

Turns out everyone, and Kendra Havemeier from Havemeier Homes explained why. She said an experienced agent knows all of the tricks of the trade.

On behalf of sellers, they will bring the most potential buyers to see a property, resulting in more and better offers. And for buyers, they know how to structure an offer so their client is competitive and more likely to get the home they want. Havemeier said, when looking for an agent, ask about their numbers.

How many homes have they bought and sold for their clients? She cautions, it’s not always about who’s sold the MOST homes, because that person may not have time for his/her clients and someone else on their team will actually handle a buyer or seller.

