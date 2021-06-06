I-40 bridge saga, vaccine hesitancy, and moving the remains of Nathan Bedford Forrest discussed on Local 24 This Week with Richard Ransom

Guests include Local 24 News political analyst Otis Sanford, political consultant Susan Adler Thorp, and former Memphis City Councilwoman Tajuan Stout-Mitchell.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Sunday at 9am and 10:35pm we bring you Local 24 This Week, with the real story behind the big stories. In this week’s edition, we learned this week the I-40 bridge may not be able to reopen for traffic again until July, maybe August. Also this week, the U.S. Transportation Secretary came to see the repair process in person, and it was interesting who showed up and who didn't.

Also, COVID-19 cases are at their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic in the Mid-South, but the White House is concerned about vaccine hesitancy. Is there anything we can do better to get our numbers up? Tennessee Governor Bill Lee takes some heat from doctors for saying, "children don't get sick from COVID-19."

Things got a little testy when the process started this week to move the remains of Confederate general and slave trader Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife. How are both sides of this controversy handling this sensitive issue?

The panel for this edition of Local 24 This Week includes Local 24 political analyst Otis Sanford, political consultant Susan Adler Thorp, and political consultant and former Memphis City Councilwoman Tajuan Stout-Mitchell.