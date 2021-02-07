x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
The Shortcut

4th of July in Graceland - ft. Matt Mandrella

Celebrate 4th of July with the King of Rock n' Roll this year only on "The Shortcut!" Starring host Sydney Neely and featuring Matt Mandrella from Graceland!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way.

We bring you the best of what you need to fully enjoy and manage your life. No need to spend countless hours in search - We help you answer the questions: How do I? Where do I? What do I? What can I? Where can I find something to laugh about! And, who does that? 

Our audience is the center of the show… we answer your questions, share your hacks and tell your stories.