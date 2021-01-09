x
The Shortcut

901 Day celebration ideas!

Looking for some creative ways to celebrate Memphis? In honor of 901 Day, check out these events that will be going on in the city such as 901 Fest at Railgarten!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way.

