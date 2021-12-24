x
"A Christmas Stray" with Andrea Fuller

In celebration of "the most wonderful time of the year," catch "A Christmas Stray" on the Oprah Winfrey Network. Featuring actor Andrea Fuller and Canadian snow!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way.

We bring you the best of what you need to fully enjoy and manage your life. No need to spend countless hours in search - We help you answer the questions: How do I? Where do I? What do I? What can I? Where can I find something to laugh about! And, who does that? 

Our audience is the center of the show… we answer your questions, share your hacks and tell your stories.

