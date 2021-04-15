x
Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Beyond the body - gardening benefits!

Did you know that gardening is great for exercising both the mind and body? Join Sydney Neely on "The Shortcut" as we take a look at why and how that works!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way.

We bring you the best of what you need to fully enjoy and manage your life. No need to spend countless hours in search - We help you answer the questions: How do I? Where do I? What do I? What can I? Where can I find something to laugh about! And, who does that? 

Our audience is the center of the show… we answer your questions, share your hacks and tell your stories.