x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
The Shortcut

Build up your mental and/or relationship health with these 2022 tips!

From putting the phone down to making time for yourself and/or your significant other, build up your mental health and/or relationship with these 2022 tips!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way.

We bring you the best of what you need to fully enjoy and manage your life. No need to spend countless hours in search - We help you answer the questions: How do I? Where do I? What do I? What can I? Where can I find something to laugh about! And, who does that? 

Our audience is the center of the show… we answer your questions, share your hacks and tell your stories.

In Other News

Build up your mental health and/or relationship with these 2022 tips!