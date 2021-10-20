x
Fall for Dr. Elyse Love's autumn skincare tips and Olay body lotion insight!

Don't let colder months get the best of your beauty! Use Dr. Elyse Love's Fall skincare tips and get some insight into the new Olay body lotion collection this year!

MEMPHIS, Tenn — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way.

We bring you the best of what you need to fully enjoy and manage your life. No need to spend countless hours in search - We help you answer the questions: How do I? Where do I? What do I? What can I? Where can I find something to laugh about! And, who does that? 

Our audience is the center of the show… we answer your questions, share your hacks and tell your stories.

