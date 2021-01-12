x
Find the right doctor using these tips!

When it comes to taking care of our health, choosing the right doctor is VERY important! Join Sydney Neely and Dr. Jennifer Casey for tips on how to find "the one."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way.

We bring you the best of what you need to fully enjoy and manage your life. No need to spend countless hours in search - We help you answer the questions: How do I? Where do I? What do I? What can I? Where can I find something to laugh about! And, who does that? 

Our audience is the center of the show… we answer your questions, share your hacks and tell your stories.

