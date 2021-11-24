x
The Shortcut

Find the right health insurance coverage NOW!

Don't pay more for what you need! Join Sydney Neely and Marcus Robinson of United Healthcare to find the right health insurance plan for you and/or your family NOW!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way.

We bring you the best of what you need to fully enjoy and manage your life. No need to spend countless hours in search - We help you answer the questions: How do I? Where do I? What do I? What can I? Where can I find something to laugh about! And, who does that? 

Our audience is the center of the show… we answer your questions, share your hacks and tell your stories.

