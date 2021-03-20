x
Groove On Demand Rideshare App Spotlight!

Say goodbye to parking tickets and other unnecessary driving fees! Save money and get around Memphis with the Groove On Demand app! Cost is $1.25 per ride. :)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way.

We bring you the best of what you need to fully enjoy and manage your life. No need to spend countless hours in search - We help you answer the questions: How do I? Where do I? What do I? What can I? Where can I find something to laugh about! And, who does that? 

Our audience is the center of the show… we answer your questions, share your hacks and tell your stories.