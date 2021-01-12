x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
The Shortcut

How to deal with peanut allergies - ft. Dr. Ananth Thyagarajan

Did you know that about 1.3 million young Americans suffer from peanut allergies? Join Sydney Neely and Dr. Ananth Thyagarajan for tips on how to deal with them.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way.

We bring you the best of what you need to fully enjoy and manage your life. No need to spend countless hours in search - We help you answer the questions: How do I? Where do I? What do I? What can I? Where can I find something to laugh about! And, who does that? 

Our audience is the center of the show… we answer your questions, share your hacks and tell your stories.

In Other News

How to deal with peanut allergies - ft. Dr. Ananth Thyagarajan