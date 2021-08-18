x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
The Shortcut

How to save money for college - ft. George Kamel

Don't let your dream school break the bank! Join Sydney Neely and guest star George Kamel to learn how you can save money for college. The answers may surprise you!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way.

We bring you the best of what you need to fully enjoy and manage your life. No need to spend countless hours in search - We help you answer the questions: How do I? Where do I? What do I? What can I? Where can I find something to laugh about! And, who does that? 

Our audience is the center of the show… we answer your questions, share your hacks and tell your stories.