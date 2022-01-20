x
Meet Miss Potato Head of Memphis Animal Services!

Love dogs? Join host Sydney Neely, Memphis Animal Services (MAS) director Katie Pemberton, and MAS's Miss Potato Head in honor of "Adopt-a-Pet Thursday!"

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way.

We bring you the best of what you need to fully enjoy and manage your life. No need to spend countless hours in search - We help you answer the questions: How do I? Where do I? What do I? What can I? Where can I find something to laugh about! And, who does that? 

Our audience is the center of the show… we answer your questions, share your hacks and tell your stories.

