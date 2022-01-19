x
The Shortcut

Memphis weekend events and covid19 tests to get!

Whether you're looking for things to do in Memphis this weekend and/or find the best places to get at-home covid19 tests, check out what Sydney Neely has to offer!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way.

We bring you the best of what you need to fully enjoy and manage your life. No need to spend countless hours in search - We help you answer the questions: How do I? Where do I? What do I? What can I? Where can I find something to laugh about! And, who does that? 

Our audience is the center of the show… we answer your questions, share your hacks and tell your stories.

