Breaking News
The Shortcut

Monster Jam roars back into Mississippi

Monster truck fans unite! Monster Jam is back in Mississippi and here to give us more of the insight scoop of the event is Monster Jam driver Coty Saucier himself!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way.

We bring you the best of what you need to fully enjoy and manage your life. No need to spend countless hours in search - We help you answer the questions: How do I? Where do I? What do I? What can I? Where can I find something to laugh about! And, who does that? 

Our audience is the center of the show… we answer your questions, share your hacks and tell your stories.