The Shortcut

Reaves Law Firm celebrates 10 years

Join "The Shortcut's" Sydney Neely and Reaves Law Firm founder Henry Reaves in celebration of one of the largest black owned law firms in the Midsouth in 10 years!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way.

We bring you the best of what you need to fully enjoy and manage your life. No need to spend countless hours in search - We help you answer the questions: How do I? Where do I? What do I? What can I? Where can I find something to laugh about! And, who does that? 

Our audience is the center of the show… we answer your questions, share your hacks and tell your stories.

