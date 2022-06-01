x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
The Shortcut

Ring in 2022 with a MAS pet!

Join Sydney Neely, Memphis Animal Services (MAS) director Alexis Pugh to find out which dogs you should adopt in 2022 and why! Featuring Max and Cookie Coo!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way.

We bring you the best of what you need to fully enjoy and manage your life. No need to spend countless hours in search - We help you answer the questions: How do I? Where do I? What do I? What can I? Where can I find something to laugh about! And, who does that? 

Our audience is the center of the show… we answer your questions, share your hacks and tell your stories.

In Other News

Ring in 2022 with a MAS pet!