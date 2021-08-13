x
The Shortcut

Simple and easy DIY doormat - ft. Kyra Black

Use this simple and easy DIY doormat to welcome your guests with style at a fraction of the price! Featuring DIY enthusiast Kyra Black. Only on "The Shortcut!"

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way.

We bring you the best of what you need to fully enjoy and manage your life. No need to spend countless hours in search - We help you answer the questions: How do I? Where do I? What do I? What can I? Where can I find something to laugh about! And, who does that? 

Our audience is the center of the show… we answer your questions, share your hacks and tell your stories.