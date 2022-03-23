x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
The Shortcut

Take advantage of these last minute travel ideas

Whether you're planning on traveling now or later, take advantage of these last minute ideas here on "The Shortcut"! Courtesy of travel expert, Sarah Dandashy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way.

We bring you the best of what you need to fully enjoy and manage your life. No need to spend countless hours in search - We help you answer the questions: How do I? Where do I? What do I? What can I? Where can I find something to laugh about! And, who does that? 

Our audience is the center of the show… we answer your questions, share your hacks and tell your stories.

In Other News

Check out these Memphis spring weekend events and home upgrade hacks