"The Kings of Napa" sneak peak ft. Ebonee Noel and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

If you're looking for a good family drama to start off 2022, then check out this sneak peak of "The Kings of Napa!" Featuring Ebonee Noel and Isiah Whitlock Jr.!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way.

We bring you the best of what you need to fully enjoy and manage your life. No need to spend countless hours in search - We help you answer the questions: How do I? Where do I? What do I? What can I? Where can I find something to laugh about! And, who does that? 

Our audience is the center of the show… we answer your questions, share your hacks and tell your stories.

