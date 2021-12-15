x
The Upper World Netflix insider with Femi Fadugba

If scifi thriller films are up your alley, then check out this sneak peak of Netflix's adaptation of Femi Fadugba's "The Upper World!" Featuring the author himself.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way.

We bring you the best of what you need to fully enjoy and manage your life. No need to spend countless hours in search - We help you answer the questions: How do I? Where do I? What do I? What can I? Where can I find something to laugh about! And, who does that? 

Our audience is the center of the show… we answer your questions, share your hacks and tell your stories.

