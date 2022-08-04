x
Try out these new spring beauty products from Olay and Secret

For those looking for safe, affordable spring beauty products that cater to multiple skin types, check out what Secret and Olay have to offer on "The Shortcut!"

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way.

We bring you the best of what you need to fully enjoy and manage your life. No need to spend countless hours in search - We help you answer the questions: How do I? Where do I? What do I? What can I? Where can I find something to laugh about! And, who does that? 

Our audience is the center of the show… we answer your questions, share your hacks and tell your stories.