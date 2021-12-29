x
The Shortcut

Use these money saving and safe gathering tips!

Whether you're looking to save more money at the pump and/or figuring out safe ways to gather with loved ones during the holidays, make life easier with these tips!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way.

We bring you the best of what you need to fully enjoy and manage your life. No need to spend countless hours in search - We help you answer the questions: How do I? Where do I? What do I? What can I? Where can I find something to laugh about! And, who does that? 

Our audience is the center of the show… we answer your questions, share your hacks and tell your stories.

