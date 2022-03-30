x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
The Shortcut

Whiten your smile with Power Swabs NOW

Looking to whiten your smile in as little as five minutes a day? In that case, join lifestyle hosts Sydney Neely and Scott Defalco as we try out the Power Swabs!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way.

We bring you the best of what you need to fully enjoy and manage your life. No need to spend countless hours in search - We help you answer the questions: How do I? Where do I? What do I? What can I? Where can I find something to laugh about! And, who does that? 

Our audience is the center of the show… we answer your questions, share your hacks and tell your stories.

In Other News

Whiten your smile with Power Swabs NOW