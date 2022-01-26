'Madea' character makes a comeback for new Tyler Perry Netflix movie

This is the first Madea film to skip a theater release and go directly to a streaming platform.

ATLANTA — It's the news Tyler Perry fans are excited about — Madea is back.

In about a month, Netflix will drop "A Madea Homegoing," bringing his beloved character out of retirement.

The multi-faceted entertainer, studio owner, and philanthropist made the announcement in an Instagram post on Jan. 17, showing himself dressed as the character Madea while emulating Beyoncé's iconic "Homecoming" image.

"Live from her backyard. I want to thank my incredible Moth-hive. MS-Chella," Perry wrote in the post.

According to IMDb, the new movie will center around the drama that erupts at Madea's great grandson's college graduation celebration.

This is the 12th installment in the franchise, which dates back to 2005. It's also the first Madea film to skip a theater release and go directly to a streaming platform.

Perry previously discussed retiring the character after the 2019 premiere of "A Madea Family Funeral."