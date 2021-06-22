St. Louis teacher gets Cardinals question en route to $21K Jeopardy! win

During Double Jeopardy!, Olive got a little bit of home cooking in the sculptures category

ST. LOUIS — This St. Louis favorite helped a local teacher win more than $20,000 in America's most beloved quiz show.

What are the St. Louis Cardinals?

Lindbergh High School teacher Sandy Olive claimed $21,000 in her "Jeopardy!" debut Tuesday. Olive, a sophomore English teacher, knocked off the returning champion in an episode guest-hosted by NBC's Savannah Guthrie.

"Statues of Dizzy Dean and Ozzie Smith are outside the stadium of this Major League Baseball team," the answer read.

Olive buzzed in and gave the correct response, which got a reaction from Guthrie.

Olive had a large enough lead heading into Final Jeopardy! that she didn't need to wager any money to hold on for the win.

In an interview with 5 On Your Side, Olive said she couldn't give away too many details, there were a few things that stuck out to her.

"The holding area was actually the "Wheel of Fortune" set and we just sat there, like in the audience of "Wheel of Fortune" while they were doing work on the set," she said.