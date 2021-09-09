"The 55th Annual CMA Awards" nominees announced; Mid-South's Ashley McBryde receives three nominations

ASHLEY MCBRYDE – THREE NOMINATIONS

Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year (“One Night Standards”), Song of the Year (“One Night Standards”)



This year's three nominations brings her total nominations to seven with one win in the New Artist of the Year category in 2019. McBryde is a first-time nominee in two categories – Single of the Year and Song of the Year. This is her second nomination in the Female Vocalist of the Year category. “One Night Standards” was written by Hayford, Shane McAnally and McBryde, produced by Joyce and mixed by Hall and Joyce.