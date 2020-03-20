The songwriter who helped make Elvis a legend

When Mike Stoller sat down at the piano, classics rolled out

OGUNQUIT, Maine — On this week in 1957, Elvis Presley bought a new home for his parents and himself in Memphis, Tennessee. It was called Graceland, and it sold for $102,500. The new owner had high hopes for the place. “This is going to be a lot nicer than Red Skelton’s house when I get it like I want it,” Elvis said.

One of the people who, in a not so small way, helped put enough cash in Elvis’s bank account to make the purchase of Graceland possible was songwriter Mike Stoller. With his writing partner Jerry Leiber, Stoller turned out such classics as “Hound Dog” and “Jailhouse Rock.”