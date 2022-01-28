x
The Time Warp Drive-In season 9 starts this weekend

The movie series kicks off Saturday, January 29th with two Sci-Fi action flicks starting at 7pm.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 2022 season of the Time Warp Drive-In Movie Series is kicking off on Saturday night at 7! 

Black Lodge, Malco Theatres, Guerilla Monster Films, & Holtermonster have all come together to give you season 9 of the movie series where twelve nights of the year, the drive-in shows a variety of throwback films.

Tickets are $25 a car for as many people as your car, van, or truck can hold. Screenings begin at 7pm each night.

The series kicks off Saturday, January 29th with a double sci-fi action feature. The Double Future Shock night will show in order: The Fifth Element (1997) and Demolition Man (1993).

Prepare for cinema under the stars! The season 9 Time Warp Drive-In schedule is here!

Posted by Time Warp Drive-In on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Movie lovers and drive-in fanatics of Memphis! Season 9 of TIME WARP DRIVE-IN is about to begin! Another year of retro...

Posted by Time Warp Drive-In on Thursday, January 20, 2022

