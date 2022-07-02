The Who brings North American tour to Memphis in May

The rock band will perform at FedExForum on May 13 for 'The Who Hits Back!' tour.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Who will make a stop in Memphis in May as part of their recently announced North American tour.

The rock band will come to FedExForum on May 13, 2022, for 'THE WHO HITS BACK!' tour and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 11, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and at the FedExForum Box Office.

According to a release, there will also be an exclusive online presale on Thursday, February 10, at 10 a.m. for current Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members, recipients of FedExForum Event Alert e-mails, and subscribers of Grizzlies e-News.

Kicking off in Florida this April, the tour marks the first time the band will perform at U.S. venues since their 'MOVING ON!' tour two years ago. The tour has stops in almost all of the cities the band was originally set to play in 2020.

“Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn't think we'd have to wait for two years for the privilege. This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around,” said singer Roger Daltrey. “So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together - the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got.”