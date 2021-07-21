x
Tickets on sale now for shows at the Cannon Center for Performing Arts

Entertainment includes Jazz & Jokes, TLC’s Long Island Medium - Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience, 3rd Annual River City Jazz and Music Festival, and more.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Russell Crowe famously said in the movie Gladiator, “Are you not entertained?” Well, if you ARE ready to be entertained, the Cannon Center for Performing Arts has a bunch of upcoming options for you. Upcoming shows include:

August 12
TLC's Long Island Medium -  Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience

September 5
3rd annual  RiverCity Jazz & Musicfest (featuring Damien Escobar, Karyn White, Kenny Latimore, Con Funk Shun, and Julian Vaughn)

Don't miss Karyn White at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts at the River City Jazz & Music Fest - September 5,...

October 17
Jazz & Jokes Memphis Concert Series with Howard Hewett featuring Cherrelle with Cleatis Allen Jr  and Prescott

October 22
Joe Bonamassa

October 31
Je'Caryous Johnson's "Set It Off"