Tickets on sale now for shows at the Cannon Center for Performing Arts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Russell Crowe famously said in the movie Gladiator, “Are you not entertained?” Well, if you ARE ready to be entertained, the Cannon Center for Performing Arts has a bunch of upcoming options for you. Upcoming shows include:
August 12
TLC's Long Island Medium - Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience
September 5
3rd annual RiverCity Jazz & Musicfest (featuring Damien Escobar, Karyn White, Kenny Latimore, Con Funk Shun, and Julian Vaughn)
October 17
Jazz & Jokes Memphis Concert Series with Howard Hewett featuring Cherrelle with Cleatis Allen Jr and Prescott
October 22
Joe Bonamassa
October 31
Je'Caryous Johnson's "Set It Off"