'Time Boys' | Critically-acclaimed movie filmed in Memphis celebrates premiere

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Moviegoers in Bartlett paid tribute to a film shot entirely in Memphis with a red carpet premiere on Sunday.

Winning more than 40 awards in film festivals across the country, "Time Boys" features a soundtrack comprised of Memphis artists such as progressive metal band ReFrame as well as Dee Snider of Twisted Sister fame.

Saving Abel, singer-songwriter Kate Cambell and Trans-Siberian Orchestra / Megadeth guitarist Al Pitrelli also lend their talents to the film's score.

"I'm so thankful," Director Randall Terry said. "I'm so excited after all these years to see it on the big screen — so much work, so much community, so much support [with] great actors. It's just beyond my wildest dreams."

Aside from the movie being shown in local theatres, "Time Boys" is set for streaming services April 1.

The film also features late actor and former Clarksdale, Mississippi actor Bill Luckett. According to Terry, a sequel to the film is "already in the can," featuring Luckett reprising the role he played in the first film.