x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

entertainment

True crime meets HGTV in this new home renovation show

The crew renovates homes that are known for mysterious murders
Credit: Murder House Flip

LOS ANGELES — True crime meets home renovation in a new show.

Murder House Flip is an unconventional new home renovation show.

The crew renovates homes that are known for mysterious murders.

Homeowners turn to high-end renovation experts, Mikel Welch and Joelle Uzyel, to remove the stains of the past and take these homes from morbid to marvelous.

It’ll be on Quibi when it launches in April.

Quibi is a new ‘short-form’ mobile video platform that launches on April 6.

Murder House Flip trailer

OTHER STORIES

Netflix drops 'Ozark' Season 3 trailer

Dream job: Get paid $1,000 to watch 15 hours of 'The Office'