Traveling plant based food truck stops in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vuture Food, a traveling plant based food truck, based out of Los Angeles, California, made a stop in Memphis Sunday, July 3rd, at Ghost River Brewery & Taproom on South Main Street.

The event was held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., and guests had a few different options of crispy "chicken" sandwiches and loaded fries to choose from.

Just to name a few items from the menu : the plant based BBQ Chicken sandwich, made with sweet bbq sauce, slaw, and pickles on a burger bun, or the loaded seasoned fries with Shrimp.

To see a traveling list for Vuture Food, check out their instagram.