Traveling plant based food truck stops in Memphis

Vuture Food, a traveling vegan food truck, is serving plant based junk food Sunday, July 3rd in downtown Memphis.
Credit: Meka Wilson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vuture Food, a traveling plant based food truck, based out of Los Angeles, California, made a stop in Memphis Sunday, July 3rd, at Ghost River Brewery & Taproom on South Main Street. 

The event was held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., and guests had a few different options of crispy "chicken" sandwiches and loaded fries to choose from.

Just to name a few items from the menu : the plant based BBQ Chicken sandwich, made with sweet bbq sauce, slaw, and pickles on a burger bun, or the loaded seasoned fries with Shrimp. 

To see a traveling list for Vuture Food, check out their instagram

Plant Based Junk Food by Vuture Foods

