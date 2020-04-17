Video games continue to be popular during coronavirus pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —
Millions of people in the United States remain under “safer at home” executive orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. Video games have proven to be an especially popular way to spend time.
Gamer Kyle Henly and Andrew Frans, owner of Games Plus in Memphis, talk about how important gaming is to them and so many people in the Mid-South and around the world.
RELATED: Playing video games is an especially popular way to spend time during “safer at home” orders
RELATED: While soccer matches are on hold until the coronavirus passes, fans still can get a taste of the action