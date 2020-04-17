x
Skip Navigation

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

entertainment

Video games continue to be popular during coronavirus pandemic

An avid gamer and a video game store owner talk about the importance of the gaming community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —

Millions of people in the United States remain under “safer at home” executive orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. Video games have proven to be an especially popular way to spend time.

Gamer Kyle Henly and Andrew Frans, owner of Games Plus in Memphis, talk about how important gaming is to them and so many people in the Mid-South and around the world.

Post by TheEntertainmentSoftwareAssociation.

RELATED: Playing video games is an especially popular way to spend time during “safer at home” orders

RELATED: While soccer matches are on hold until the coronavirus passes, fans still can get a taste of the action

RELATED: Grizz Gaming participates in NBA 2K League Three for All Showdown