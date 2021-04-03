Want to see the Peabody Duck Marches on the weekend? Get a room

The Peabody Memphis makes significant changes to its Duck Marches weekend protocol.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Duck Marches at the Peabody Memphis are a sight to see. Now, though, you’ll need to be a hotel guest to see them, at least on the weekends.

The famed “South’s Grand Hotel” in downtown Memphis made the announcement Thursday afternoon on Twitter and Facebook. They said:

“Until further notice, weekend Duck Marches (Friday, 5PM - Sunday, 11AM) will be reserved for hotel guests only. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation in helping reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Until further notice, weekend Duck Marches (Friday, 5PM - Sunday, 11AM) will be reserved for hotel guests only. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation in helping reduce the spread of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/lSL9Xspwjs — The Peabody Memphis (@PeabodyMemphis) March 4, 2021

Here’s how the award-winning hotel describes their ducks.

"How did the tradition of the ducks in The Peabody fountain begin? Back in the 1930's Frank Shutt, General Manager of The Peabody, and a friend, Chip Barwick, returned from a weekend hunting trip to Arkansas. The men had a little too much Tennessee sippin' whiskey, and thought it would be funny to place some of their live duck decoys (it was legal then for hunters to use live decoys) in the beautiful Peabody fountain. Three small English call ducks were selected as "guinea pigs," and the reaction was nothing short of enthusiastic. Thus began a Peabody tradition which was to become internationally famous.®

In 1940, Bellman Edward Pembroke, a former circus animal trainer, offered to help with delivering the ducks to the fountain each day and taught them the now-famous Peabody Duck March. Mr. Pembroke became Peabody Duckmaster, serving in that capacity for 50 years until his retirement in 1991.

Nearly 90 years after the inaugural march, the ducks still visit the lobby fountain from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.